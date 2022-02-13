It may not have been Tom Brady, but for Cami Tedoldi, music director for Foxboro schools, it was the music equivalent of having “the GOAT” pay a visit.
On Thursday, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart presented a clinic for about 150 Foxboro High School music program students.
“He is definitely the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) for conductors and it was really great for our students to have him in-house,” Tedoldi said. “He was so generous with his words and kind and warm and welcoming.”
It was the first time in almost the two years since the pandemic hit that the students have had the opportunity to interact with a guest artist. There had been Zoom presentations, but nothing replaces the in-person connection, “and for Keith Lockhart to be the first guest, that’s really special,” Tedoldi said.
Senior Bo Canfield, a viola player and treasurer of the orchestra, said that to be able to “share our music with someone so esteemed and so experienced was something that I think was special for everyone involved considering how lacking opportunities like that have been.”
Senior Grace Preston, a tenor saxophone player, said getting Lockhart’s opinion on their music was very special because he offered new insight and opinions on specific directions and parts that they hadn’t thought about before.
“He gave us insight on how to make the piece flow more,” Preston said.
Senior Emily Jaillet, trumpet player, said Lockhart “had an intimate connection with some of the pieces that we were playing”
“He was so excited to conduct for the concert band because of the piece we were playing,” she said. “I think it reinvigorated music students’ passion for musical education just because someone so special came and chose to work with us.”
Senior Sherry Madabhushi, choir vice president, said her favorite part of the clinic was a Q&A session where Lockhart talked about his life and how he got to work with the Boston Pops.
“That was really special because we got to hear some insight into why he became the person that he is. And it was really inspiring to hear about his setbacks that taught him to reevaluate his own life, and how that inspired him to move forward in his career,” Madabhushi said.
Alexa Correia, a junior and the choir treasurer, said it was “so inspiring to hear about how he was rejected so much during his life but it invigorated and inspired him to be better and to continue with his passion.”
Aaron Bush, director of bands, said Lockhart “displayed so much soul and generosity of spirit for our students and it was really inspiring to see him work and see him interact with our students. It was a life-changing experience for them.”