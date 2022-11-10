ATTLEBORO -- Police say they recovered $3,700 and arrested a 23-year-old Boston woman for her alleged role in bilking an elderly man targeted in the so-called grandparents scam.
The suspect, Kiara M. Crenshaw Matos, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property in Attleboro District Court Wednesday and is free on personal recognizance.
She was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday outside a home on Dewey Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation into what police described as a nationwide scam targeting the elderly.
Crenshaw Matos allegedly went to the house to pick up a parcel package sent by a 76-year-old Missouri man who initially believed he was sending the cash to help his grandson, according to a police report.
The victim told police he received a call from a man who told him his grandson had been arrested following a car accident and needed $3,700 cash.
He was told to mail the money to the house on Dewey Avenue, which a prosecutor said was chosen at random.
Attleboro detectives, who were aware of the alleged scam, kept the house under surveillance and confronted Crenshaw Matos after she picked up the package.
She was arrested after a subsequent investigation led by Detective Keith Golden, the department’s computer forensics expert, and her cellphone was seized.
Police say elderly residents all over the country are being targeted by scammers who call victims pretending to be lawyers, court officials or law enforcement, saying their grandchild is in some kind of trouble and needs money.
Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. cautioned people from providing personal information to strangers over the telephone.
“Anybody receiving any call like that should not provide any personal information and they should report it to their local police,” Cook said.
Prosecutors requested Crenshaw Matos, who has no prior arrest record, be held on $1,000 cash bail, citing the allegations against her, her lack of roots in the area and the potential 5-year prison sentence she faces for the felony charge.
The case was continued to next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.