ATTLEBORO -- Police say they recovered $3,700 and arrested a 23-year-old Boston woman for her alleged role in bilking an elderly man targeted in the so-called grandparents scam.

The suspect, Kiara M. Crenshaw Matos, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property in Attleboro District Court Wednesday and is free on personal recognizance.

