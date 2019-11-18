ATTLEBORO — A Boston woman pleaded innocent Monday to drunken driving charges related to a two-car crash over the weekend on Interstate 95 in Mansfield.
Jasmine M. Williams, 30, of Boston, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, after she allegedly struck the rear of another car on I-95 North near Interstate 495, according to police.
After the collision, Williams’s car went off the highway into the median and came to rest at the tree line, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
State police say her breath-test result was 0.19 percent, or twice the legal limit for intoxication.
Prosecutors asked the court to hold Williams in jail without bail because she was recently freed on her own recognizance on weapons and ammunition charges filed in Boston Municipal Court and is now charged with drunken driving.
But her lawyer, public defender Susanna Henry, argued that the Boston charges are related to a case in which a co-defendant was held on $5,000 cash bail while Williams was freed on her own recognizance. She said the fact that her client was freed on her own recognizance may be an indication of the weakness in the case against her client.
Henry also argued that Williams posted $500 cash bail after her arrest and appeared in court as required.
In addition to drunken driving, Williams also faces charges of driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.