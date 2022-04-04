WRENTHAM — Selectman Joseph Botaish won a fifth three-year term in Monday’s annual town election and finance committee member William Harrington has joined the five-member board of selectmen.
Botaish, with 825 votes, and Harrington, 834 votes, were the top vote-getters in a three-candidate race for the two seats.
Conservation commission member Julie Garland came out on the losing end with 786 votes.
Selectman Stephen Langley didn’t run for a sixth term.
In a four-way contest for a three-year seat on the school committee held by longtime member Eric Greenberg, Paul Lashway was the winner with 431 votes.
The other candidates were Lauryn Blakesley, 380 votes, Cynthia Fuller, 425 votes, and Cynthia Foley, 81 votes.
And for the third contest in the election, for two three-year planning board seats, incumbents James Lawrence, 684 votes, and Michael McKnight, 713 votes, held back a challenge from Spencer Dickinson, 680 votes.
A total of 1,405 or 14.9% of the town’s 9,447 registered voters turned out to the Delaney School poll.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who ran for another three-year term, said she expected between 12% and 15% of voters to cast ballots — slightly higher than usual because of the number of races.
Wrentham’s population grew by about 2,000 residents the past decade,, and since precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents, a fourth precinct had to be added.