REHOBOTH — Each side is claiming victory in a lawsuit involving the town and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District over school finances.
The suit was brought in September by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen against the school district, which in October filed a countersuit.
A decision was released last week in New Bedford Superior Court.
“This is a bittersweet victory for our school district due to the resources that have been expended,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said. “The school district spent approximately $140,000 to defend against this unfortunate lawsuit, and we now await the figure of how much the town spent in its pursuit of their false narrative.
“A fundamental question that one would ask is how the Rehoboth BOS can continue to attack its own school district, when the actual decision rendered by Justice Jackie Cowin states, ‘the district has a duty to act in the best interests and the benefits of its students, not the town’s Board of Selectmen.’”
Cowin wrote in her decision the regional school agreement does not grant full rights to selectmen to obtain school district’s records, due to confidential information that pertains to students and employees.
Azar said during his tenure he and other school administrators have always presented to the public the school budget and the town’s assessment according to the regional agreement.
“The town has not provided any evidence that the district’s financial records are unusually complicated,” Cowin said.
“The District will continue to reach out to the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen in order to work collaboratively with them in the future,” Azar said. “We are committed to present our budget in a timely manner as we have done in the past years.
“Rather than working together, the Rehoboth BOS have made an effort to cast an extremely dark shadow upon our school district. Despite all the efforts and successes put forth by students, parents, and staff on a daily basis, the Board of Selectmen, through this lawsuit, has put the Dighton Rehoboth School District in a negative light. Working together, as I have stated from the beginning of my superintendency, would have been most beneficial to our children.”
The legal battle, Azar added, has created opportunities for “political opportunists to take advantage of the Rehoboth and Dighton taxpayers.”
The town and their lawyer, Eric Brainsky of Seekonk, maintain they won the litigation.
“The town has won the case, and received everything it has requested,” Brainsky said.
“The core purpose of the lawsuit was to compel the District to provide the Town access to its financial records, which it had long withheld for fear of municipal scrutiny,” he said. “In its well reasoned ruling, the Court rejected all arguments advanced by the District and sided with the Town in ruling that the Town is entitled to all financial records on an annual basis upon written request. We are pleased with the Court’s ruling and it will enable the Town to scrutinize the financial practices of the District on an annual basis.
“The Town is also aware of a statement issued by Dr. Azar which falsely claims that the District was successful in the lawsuit,” the attorney added. “The only ruling made by the Court that was arguably adverse to the Town was that the costs of any scrutiny of the District’s financial records must be borne by the Town, which we agree with. Dr. Azar’s statement appears to be nothing more than a feeble attempt to gaslight the citizens of Rehoboth into believing that the Court’s ruling was anything less than a total victory for the Town.”
Rehoboth officials contend the school district defrauded the town and its taxpayers.
In a seven-count suit, the town accused the district and the school committee of violating the regional school agreement by carrying out building projects without the approval of town meeting.
School officials vehemently denied those assertions.
A town committee has been studying the possibility of Rehoboth pulling out of the school system but that has focused mostly on kindergarten through eighth grade and not the high school.
Rehoboth and school officials have had intense disagreements over school finances, principally the school budget, for the last several years.
The disputes became so divisive the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had to step in and oversee school finances in recent years.
