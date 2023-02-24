Foxboro police cruisers

Foxboro Police cruisers. (File photo)

FOXBORO -- A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday morning when he was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross Central Street.

The boy, who was visiting family in Foxboro, was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.