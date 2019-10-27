NORFOLK -- A young boy was flown to a Boston hospital after being impaled by a piece of metal Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials said the youngster was taking part in recreation events at the Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St. when he fell and was impaled by metal from a camp-style chair.
Deputy Fire Chief Pete Petruchik said he isn’t exactly sure what happened, but the boy was injured and after paramedics examined hi,m it was determined he should be treated at a Level 1 trauma Center.
He said there were many athletic events taking place at the school during the afternoon, and the boy was from out of town. The boy’s age and community were not available.
A Medflight helicopter was called and the youngster was flown to the Tufts New England Medical Center for treatment, he said.
