ATTLEBORO -- A 70-year-old woman lost control of her car Tuesday afternoon and struck a house in South Attleboro, where a young boy was struck by flying debris, police said Wednesday.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the break at the intersection of Holly and Woodbine streets shortly before 5 p.m., according to Cook.
The car went across the lawn and struck a house at 35 Woodbine St. with the front end crashing through a living room wall, Cook said.
An 11-year-old boy inside the house was struck by flying debris and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
There were two other children and an adult in the house at the time but they were not reported injured.
In addition, the gas line to the home was ruptured in the crash, according to Cook.
Eversource cut service to the house so the vehicle could be safely removed.
The driver was charged with driving to endanger and will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date.
