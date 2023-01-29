WRENTHAM -- Kevin Castaneda and his friend Jackson Allen are “wicked smaht” boys.
That’s what Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a social media post Saturday, once again praising the 12-year-old boys -- this time by name.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM -- Kevin Castaneda and his friend Jackson Allen are “wicked smaht” boys.
That’s what Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a social media post Saturday, once again praising the 12-year-old boys -- this time by name.
The boys discovered a grenade in a pile of trash last Wednesday while hiking on a trail near power lines in woods off Grants Mill Road.
The Sun Chronicle reported the incident Thursday but police had not released the boys’ names at the time.
“So like all curious kids do, like we did when we were kids, they inspect the debris. I’m sure hoping to discover a treasure, maybe a small box of cash, gold, jewels or just anything to retire on, soon and comfortably. But that was not to be,” McGrath wrote Saturday.
Instead of picking it up, the two took a photo of it with a cellphone and went home to report it, according to the police chief.
“And this is where the ‘SMAHT’ comes in! Perhaps, I’m underestimating the average kids. More likely, I’m conceding to what me and my friends would likely have done when we were 12, had WE made this discovery. I’m afraid NOT so smaht back then,” McGrath wrote.
The state police Bomb Squad responded at the request of local police and determined the grenade had been hollowed out and no danger, McGrath told The Sun Chronicle.
But that wasn’t easily apparent when the boys spotted the ordnance in the trash, according to the police chief.
“These boys used their noggins! They resisted that curious impulse and DID NOT touch it! They put into action those words, that phrase, from a national campaign encouraging all of us to ‘SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING' when it just doesn’t look right, just doesn’t look safe, looks suspicious,” McGrath wrote.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.