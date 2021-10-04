FOXBORO — New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans alike called it Sunday when, prior to one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NFL season, they predicted the NFC South opponent would prevail.
The Buccaneers, with superstar quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, squeezed by the Patriots, handing Brady’s former boss — New Enlgand coach Bill Belichick — and teammates a 19-17 loss in the NBC prime-time game. Complete game coverage, B1
Even die-hard Patriots fans said that rookie quarterback Mac Jones was no match for Brady and that the former New England Patriots play caller would cause trouble for the home team.
They were right.
And while Patriots fans said they would have liked to see Brady finish out his career with the team he led for 20 years, they said they have nothing but respect for him and his on-field prowess.
And Brady, in a post-game interview, was just as generous with the fans.
"It was awesome. I'm not surprised," he said of the reception he got from fans. "I try not to predict what was going to happen and how I feel and had a few emotional moments this week thinking about all the people that have really meant to much to me in my life that are a part of this community and I'm just very grateful for an amazing time here. Like I said, my football journey took me somewhere else but I'm really enjoying that and great to get a win. Three and one ... three and one against a really good football team tonight's what we wanted to get done."
And, he had good things to say about his ex coach, Bill Belichick, and former teammates.
"All those (conversations with Belichick) are personal so we've had a personal relationship for 20-plus years," he said. "We've had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and that are private. I would say so much is made of our relationship. As I said earlier this week ... from a player's standpoint, you just expect the coach to give you everything he's got and I'm sure as a player that's what he was hoping from me. Nothing's really accurate that I ever see. It's all kind of ... it definitely doesn't come from my personal feelings or beliefs and I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here who try to make it successful."
Brady admitted coming back to New England was emotional.
"Again, these guys are like my brothers, you know what I mean?" he said. "There's two groups of people: All of my Bucs teammates who I love and I'm going to battle with every week. And there's another group of guys who I see who are friends I've been with for a long time ... These are people I shared my life with. I'm very grateful for everything they've kind of contributed to my life."
Fans tailgating before the game were nothing but complimentary about Brady and the 20 years/six Super Bowl championships he brought to New England.
“I’m a Patriots fan first and foremost, so of course I want my team to win,” said Boston resident Colin Beron, 30, who works in technology sales. “But I have nothing but love and respect for Brady.”
Beron, who was tossing a football with friends and family in a parking lot adjacent to the stadium before the game — and wearing a No. 12 Brady jersey — said everyone he was with felt the same way.
“Tom gave us 20 years of happiness,” said Beron’s brother, Justin, 21, who also lives in Boston and works in software sales. “But we want to beat him — and beat him good. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of respect for him.”
Inside the stadium, the number of Brady Patriots jersey far outnumbered those of any other player.
“Do I hate that he left? Of course I do,” said Walpole resident Kathy Sommers, 22, who wore a Brady jersey. “But we had him for so long and will definitely have had him longer than Tampa Bay will have him — unless he plays into his 60s, which he won’t.”
Anticipation for Sunday night’s game had been building for weeks, but it was especially heightened as game time drew nearer and fans eagerly awaited Brady’s return to the field.
While there were nods to Brady everywhere — thanks to the six Super Bowl banners that hang high above the jumbo screen in the south end zone — for the first time since his last game at Gillette Stadium, when the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in 2019 playoffs, “Brady’s Corner” was back in full swing — complete with a signature sign that was on display for every game when Brady was with the team.
The section next to the tunnel in the south end zone was packed with Patriots fans — many wearing Brady jerseys — eagerly awaiting his emergence from the tunnel.
Fans cheered and chanted “Brady, Brady, Brady” when he took to the field for pre-game warmups and again before the start of the game. But when the Buccaneers took position of the ball, Brady and his team were booed.
Former North Attleboro resident Stephen Sellner, 30, who now lives in Quincy, said before the game that he expected an enthusiastic — and positive — reception from Patriots Nation when Brady took to the field for the first time since losing in the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans in a Wild Card playoff game in the 2019 season.
“There’ll be some people who will ‘boo’ — especially when alcohol is factored in — but they will be drowned out by the overwhelming cheers,” Sellner said. “I think people understand that 20 years is a long time to be with a franchise and they understand his reasons for leaving.”
With Sunday night’s loss, the Patriots are 1-3 for the fourth time in the franchise’s history. The last time the team started 1-3 was in 2001 — the same year Brady, then a rookie quarterback — took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, nine AFC Championship titles, and 17 division titles.
