FOXBORO – If there was any residual resentment over Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, you wouldn’t know it leading up to Sunday night’s matchup between the two NFL teams.
At about 7:30 p.m., Brady took the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time as a Buccaneer to cheers and chants of "Brady, Brady, Brady" from the Patriots faithful.
Fans tailgating before the game – and before the rain started at about 5:30 p.m. – were nothing but complimentary about Brady and the 20 years and six Super Bowl championships he brought to New England.
“I’m a Patriots fan first and foremost, so of course I want my team to win,” said Boston resident Colin Beron, 30, who works in technology sales. “But I have nothing but love and respect for Brady.”
Beron, who was tossing a football with friends and family in a parking lot adjacent to the stadium before the game while wearing a Number 12 Brady jersey, said everyone he was with felt the same way.
“Tom gave us 20 years of happiness,” said Beron’s brother, Justin, 25, who also lives in Boston and works in software sales. “But we want to beat him – and beat him good. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of respect for him.”
Inside the stadium, the number of Brady Patriots jerseys far outnumbered that of any other player.
“Do I hate that he left? Of course I do,” said Walpole resident Kathy Sommers, 22, who wore a Brady jersey. “But we had him for so long and will definitely have had him longer than Tampa Bay will have him – unless he plays into his 60s, which he won’t.”
Anticipation for Sunday night’s game has been building for weeks, but it was especially heightened as game time drew nearer and fans eagerly awaited Brady’s return to the field.
While there were reminders of Brady everywhere inside the stadium – thanks in large part to the six Super Bowl banners that hang above the jumbo screen in the south end zone – for the first time since his last game at Gillette Stadium, when the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in 2019 playoffs, “Brady’s Corner” was back in full swing – complete with a signature sign that was on display for every game when Brady was with the team.
The section next to the tunnel in the south end zone was packed with Patriots fans – many wearing Brady jerseys – and on the field, many members of the media were eagerly awaiting Brady's emergence from the tunnel.
“I think he’s going to get a very positive reception when he does come out,” Sommers said. “I would be really surprised if he got booed … and mad. He deserves every cheer he gets.”
