New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could take the field on Saturday at Gillette Stadium for the final time of his NFL career.
But Brady told the media on Thursday, ahead of the Patriots hosting the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game, that he hasn’t allowed himself to think about it.
“I’m not much for nostalgia,” Brady said. “I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years.”
The 42-year-old quarterback, of course, is in the final year of his contract with the Patriots, which is why it has the possibility of it being his final home game in New England.
“I haven’t thought about those things,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway. It’s felt like a normal week for me.
“I just approach practice like I always have, and try to do the best I can do. That’s what I’m going to do this weekend as well,” he added.
Brady joked he had not paid much attention to what media outlets were saying on television or the radio due to him not having turned on the TV.
“It’s probably not the best after we lose to turn the TV on and listen to all you guys’ and stuff like that,” Brady said playfully to reporters. “There probably wasn’t too many great things happening. I tried to lay low this week.”
Brady could earn his 31st playoff win against the Titans on Saturday, but knows the challenge the team presents.
He said the Patriots were “excited and focused” while receiver Julian Edelman said the team was “hungry” coming off a Week 17 loss to Miami.
“It’s playoff football,” Brady said.
“Everyone knows what’s at stake. You certainly have to earn it to move on. A lot of plays come up over the years when I think about playoff football. If you’re on the wrong end of one of them, it’s your season. If you’re on the right end, you move on. You don’t know which play that’s going to be. You can’t take anything for granted. Guys are working hard and trying to do the right thing.”
Brady and the Patriots will be playing in their first AFC Wild Card Game since 2009.
They have never won the Super Bowl while playing in Wild Card Weekend, but Brady said the past is the past as they move forward.
“I know this game, we haven’t played in this particular round of the playoffs, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “If we win, then what’s the difference? We’ve just got to go win. You’ve got to go win, you’ve got to do everything you can when that ball is kicked off to do the best you can to help the team win and put yourself and put the team in a great situation to go win.
“It’s not easy. It’s tough,” Brady said. “We’re going against a great football team — they’re going to make it tough, we’re going to make it tough on them. That’s what makes for great football games.”
Saturday’s game at Gillette gets underway at 8:15 and will be broadcast on CBS.
