NORTON — Select board member Brad Bramwell is not running for a fifth three-year term in the April 10 annual town election.
With the incumbent out and the deadline Thursday to pull nomination papers, there are three potential candidates for two expiring seats on the board.
Christine Deveau has returned candidacy papers and select board member Megan Artz and Frank Parker have taken out papers but not returned them.
Artz defeated Parker in a special election in September to fill the remaining year in the term of Michael Flaherty, who resigned, and that is the second board seat that will be listed on the ballot.
Others who have taken out papers but not returned them are school board members Deniz Savas and Daniel Sheedy, planning board member Oren Sigal, assessor Cheryl-Ann Senior and Richard Dorney for board of assessors, and housing authority member Ralph Stefanelli.
There is a second planning board seat up held by Joseph Fernandes and nobody has taken election papers out for water/sewer commission.
All offices are for three years except the housing authority spot that is for five years.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is 5 p.m. Thursday.
The deadline to return papers is 5 p.m. Saturday. They can be returned to the ballot box outside town hall, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. Visit nortonma.org/town-clerk or call the town clerk’s office at 508-285-0230 for nomination paper information.
