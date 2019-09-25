FOXBORO — Embracing a less-is-more approach, town officials recently unveiled a strategic initiative aimed at improving directional awareness in the town center while introducing new visuals to freshen the town’s brand recognition.
Appearing before selectmen last week, Town Planner Paige Duncan said Foxboro was one of several Bay State communities to receive grant funding through the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative program — in this case to help develop a so-called “wayfinding” and branding strategy for the downtown district.
Duncan said an ad-hoc committee comprised of business owners and town officials has been meeting for several months to provide a visual strategy that will complement ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and parking access in the town center.
As the first step in this process, she recommended eliminating much of the existing directional and on-street parking signage before implementing any new campaign.
“We want to de-clutter a lot of the clutter,” Duncan said. “Ultimately, we think this will be a benefit.”
Accompanying Duncan was Mark Faverman, a Boston-based landscape designer specializing in streetscapes, wayfinding and urban branding who was hired to assist in the process.
Faverman said the new branding campaign would employ consistent color elements and distinctive symbols — such as the outline of Memorial Hall and the iconic common fence.
“It’s very complicated to be simple, and that’s what we’re edging towards,” said Faverman, who has helped develop similar programs in Hull, Wellfleet and Northampton.
Duncan acknowledged that some business owners, as well as townspeople, have criticized the recent emphasis on Foxboro center — suggesting that future redevelopment scenarios could worsen existing traffic and parking woes and ultimately rob the center of its charm.
“But if we don’t do anything then nothing is going to happen,” she said.
Asked by selectmen about cost estimates, Faverman said the town could make an impact with as little as $10,000, while a comprehensive program would cost roughly $35,000.
While selectmen responded favorably to her presentation, Town Manager William Keegan advised Duncan to develop a specific recommendation for board members to act upon.
