ATTLEBORO –- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Holman Street Monday night in which over a dozen gun shots were fired but no one was injured.
One bullet went through a window at 37 Holman St. and ended up hitting some trash barrels on the sidewalk, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The shooting, the third in a month, was reported just before 8:15 p.m. Police received multiple 911 calls.
“We don’t know if it’s targeted violence or indiscriminate,” Heagney said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing and no one was arrested.
More than 18 shell casings were found on the street by investigators from 31 Holman to 41 Holman St., an area of about 200 feet, according to the police chief.
Holman Street is a thickly-settled residential area on the city’s East Side.
“Thankfully, no one was hit or injured,” Heagney said.
The vehicle from which the shots were fired was described as a light-colored Jeep SUV. It may have had Florida license plates, he said.
“The brazen conduct of criminals seems to be getting worse,” Heagney said, adding that similar incidents are occurring in Providence and Pawtucket.
“It’s a disturbing trend of escalating violence,” Heagney said. “We’re not accustomed to having this many shootings in a short time span in our community.”
City police are now investigating three shooting incidents.
In one, a shooting that occurred Nov. 19 in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro, a man suffered injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Heagney said investigators believe the victim in that shooting was targeted.
In a shooting on Nov. 2 near a city housing complex off South Avenue, police believe two individuals exchanged gunfire. No one was reported injured in that incident.
No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.