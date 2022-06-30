SEEKONK -- A break-in suspect was arrested early Thursday after a local police officer stopped to investigate when he noticed a Route 152 gas station was unusually dark.
Officer David Mahoney was on his regular patrol beat about 2 a.m. when he noticed something off about the lighting at Seekonk Gulf at 1035 Newman Ave., near Brook Street, Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
Mahoney called for backup officers after he stopped to investigate and discovered the business had been broken into.
Officers, assisted by K9 Zuzo and his handler, Sgt. Steven Fundakowski, conducted a search of the area and tracked the suspect a short distance away, Isabella said.
The suspect, identified as Gary Barbosa, 34, of East Providence, was apprehended with several items allegedly stolen from the gas station.
Barbosa faces breaking and entering in the nighttime, a felony, and several related charges in Taunton District Court.