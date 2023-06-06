ATTLEBORO -- Brennan Middle School students hosted a Special Olympics event last Wednesday.
Student athletes and Unified partners marched in a parade to the school playing field led by police cruisers, an honor guard and Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
Following opening ceremonies, students competed in running and field events such as a 100-meter dash, long jump, softball throw, and TurboJav.
Students created posters to cheer on athletes.
The event also featured music, games, ice cream and medals given out by local law enforcement officers.
Brennan teacher and Special Olympics coach Hannah Clark organized the event with support from Special Olympics Massachusetts and community members such as Bliss Dairy.
