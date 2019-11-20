FOXBORO — A mixed-use development that will bring a brew pub/restaurant and more housing downtown and finally resolve the longstanding saga over an old fire station has been given the go-ahead by the town.
After lengthy discussion, planning board members voted unanimously last week for special permits for the development, which would replace the fire station and adjacent former funeral home at 40 School St./21 Market St.
The decision is subject to a 20-day appeal period.
Douglas A. King Builders of North Easton is planning to put a pub/restaurant on the first floor and four one-bedroom/studio residential units on the second floor of the former fire station, which will be partially torn down. King Builders also plans a four-story building with 15 one-bedroom/studio rental units on the site of the former Keating Funeral Home, which will be razed.
Also, an 11-vehicle parking lot will be built between the two buildings. The developer also will build a public parking lot at 15-17 Market St., subject to Housing Authority and town authorization.
“The proposed project will draw more people to Foxboro’s downtown for entertainment and to live, which is consistent with the Master Plan/Downtown Strategy,” Town Planner Paige Duncan said.
The project has stirred some concern over parking and traffic, and several residents turned out for hearings that began in October.
The planning board was the last key board the project needed approval from.
The four special permits approved by the board are for a mixed-use project with more than three dwelling units; brew pub; height to allow four stories and 42 feet (3 1/2 stories and 40 feet are allowed by right in the Foxboro Center Overlay District); and a reduction of building setbacks.
Planning board members pointed out the nearby area features the Bethany Church, with a 56-foot high roof line and a 150-foot high spire; a three-story, 33-foot-high commercial building at 34 School St.; and the St. Alban’s Masonic Lodge on Rockhill Street, which is about 40 feet tall.
Changes, however, were made to building elevations following extensive input and review, including from the Design Review Board, Duncan said.
Also, based on the need for more housing downtown, board members found the project overall is appropriate for the area.
Selectmen held a public hearing and supported the plans moving forward. They voted 2-1 in September to release the town-owned property for private use by issuing a municipal conversion permit.
Last May, King Builders won out over two other bidders to redevelop the half-acre property. Selectmen decided the company would best meet the town’s vision of a mixed-use project, embracing both a restaurant and residential uses on the site. King had bid $405,000 for the property.
Residents expressed a desire to keep the old fire station as opposed to demolishing it, but the funeral home building is in bad shape, Duncan said.
A traffic engineer hired by the town concluded the project would have a negligible effect on overall traffic in the downtown area.
