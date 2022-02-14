REHOBOTH — Breweries from across the state have stepped up to support owners of the Anawan Brewing Co., which was destroyed by fire over the weekend.
Seven breweries have donated nearly $3,000 to a GoFundMe page that had raised over $8,000 in total as of Monday afternoon.
In addition, Skyroc Brewey in Attleboro announced it will be selling “Anawan Roc” beer in cans, with the proceeds going to help the burned-out brewery owners.
“We want you to know we care and support them and their hopes and dreams are never lost,” Skyroc announced on its Facebook page. “Let’s come together as a community and show them our support.”
Meanwhile, Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi and a spokesman for the state Fire Marshal’s office said the cause of the Saturday morning fire remains under investigation.
The 60,000-square-foot, wood-frame building at 7 Park St., where Anawan Brewing and two other businesses were located, was leveled by the two-alarm fire. Firefighters from Norton, Seekonk, Attleboro, Dighton and Swansea helped supply water and manpower.
Rehoboth does not have municipal water service and firefighters tied into a hydrant nearby in Attleboro.
The building was exempted from having a sprinkler system by an appeals board of the state Fire Safety Commission because of the lack of municipal water or sufficient water pressure for a system, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
According to state law, “No such sprinkler system shall be required unless sufficient water and water pressure exists.”
“Sprinklers are the most effective tools available for slowing, containing, or even extinguishing a fire until firefighters arrive. While the law allows for some exceptions, they are required in most large buildings and we will continue to support and promote their use to prevent fires like the one in Rehoboth,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, said.
The building also housed Duvally Construction/Heritage Reality and House of Fitness. Two other units were under construction to house a restaurant, according to the fire chief.
The seven breweries that have donated $2,760 to help Anawan are located in Hopkinton, Quincy, Waltham, Boston, North Adams and Marlboro.
Chris Locke, the head brewer for Start Line Brewing Co. in Hopkinton, made a $60 personal donation.
“We had a fire a few years back. Thankfully, it was contained to one side of the building. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through. Hope this helps in any way. I wish I could donate more,” Locke wrote.
Anawan Brewing founder Steffen Johnson of Rehoboth and chief brewer Dan DiRienzo celebrated the soft opening of a tap room the first week of December.
Johnson, an Afghanistan War veteran, said on the company’s Facebook page that the fire left him in shock. He thanked the community for their support and said the business is figuring out its next step.
The link to the GoFundMe page is: gofundme.com/f/anawan-brewing-company-fire-fund?qid=a1ea5802e046beea2e8987fe6e40a03d.