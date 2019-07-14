ATTLEBORO — A small distillery could be going in next to a craft brewery on Riverbank Road.
A hearing before the zoning board of appeals was held Thursday on the application of Tracey Cinelli, owner of Skyroc Brewery at 11 Riverbank Road, for a special permit needed for the business.
The hearing was closed, but the board did not make a decision.
One neighbor raised concerns about the parking lot for the businesses.
Cinelli and her husband Nathan, who are city residents, have run Skyroc’s brewery and bar for about three years.
If a special permit is approved, the distillery would be located next door to the brewery in a 2,900-square-foot space, according to Cinelli’s application on file at city hall.
The distillery will manufacture spirits for wholesale and retail sale, according to the application.
In 2018, Skyroc was honored by the historical commission for helping to preserve city history by printing short histories of Attleboro on the cans of beer the company produces.
Cinelli did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
