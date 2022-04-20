ATTLEBORO — A city resident who is a former leader of the Massachusetts tribe whose ancestors helped the Pilgrims is being tried on charges of bribery and extortion related to a planned casino project in Taunton.
Cedric Cromwell’s criminal trial opened Tuesday with jury selection in U.S. District Court in Boston after being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic. His co-defendant at the trial is David DeQuattro, the owner of an architecture firm in Providence.
Jury selection continued Wednesday. Once a panel is selected, opening arguments will start and the government will begin to present its case.
Federal prosecutors say Cromwell, of 8 Seanna Road, used his position as chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe to extort tens of thousands of dollars in bribes and engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with DeQuattro.
They say DeQuattro provided Cromwell with payments and other benefits valued at nearly $60,000 in exchange for nearly $5 million in contracts. Prosecutors allege Cromwell then spent the payments on personal expenses.
Cromwell’s lawyer, Tim Flaherty of Boston, has said his client denies the charges and was a “transformational leader” who helped improve the future of the tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Indigenous people whom the Pilgrims encountered four centuries ago.
DeQuattro’s lawyer, Martin Weinberg of Boston, also has disputed the charges, saying his client simply donated to Cromwell’s political campaign.
The Cape Cod-based tribe’s casino plan has faced years of legal setbacks, but it got a boost in December when President Joe Biden’s administration affirmed the tribe’s sovereign reservation.