NORTH ATTLEBORO — MassDOT is performing overnight bridge maintenance work on the two bridges on Interstate 295 northbound and southbound over Old Post Road and Mt. Hope Street.
The work was scheduled to begin Tuesday night and will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday through Friday, for four weeks.
The work on both bridges, which will be done simultaneously, is expected to be done by Friday, Sept. 30.
There will be various lane and shoulder closures and restrictions, and police details will be utilized as needed. A minimum of one open travel lane will be maintained at all times on I-295 North and South.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted by an emergency situation.