NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing deck repairs and milling and paving work on the Interstate 95 bridge over Plain Street.
The work will take place nightly from Sunday, May 23 through Thursday, June 3. Hours will be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. All work is anticipated to be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday, June 3, MassDOT said.
Standard traffic control management will be in place including police details and various lane and shoulder closures, as needed. At least two travel lanes will be kept open on the highway at all times in both directions. The lane closures are scheduled to begin the night of Tuesday, May 25, MassDOT said.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, officials added.
