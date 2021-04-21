ATTLEBORO — The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is scheduled to begin structural repair work Friday on the Interstate 95 bridge over Newport Avenue (Route IA).
The work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is anticipated to be completed in three weeks, MassDOT says.
It will require temporary right lane shoulder closures on I-95 northbound and lane closures on Route 1A eastbound.
Traffic control management will consist of construction signs, drums, cones, arrow boards and a truck-mounted attenuator that absorbs any vehicle crashes. Police details will be utilized to assist with traffic control.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All work is weather-dependent.
