Blood donations needed
The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be constrained by the pandemic and the summer again has brought fewer donations.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be constrained by the pandemic and the summer again has brought fewer donations.
Those who give in September will receive a coupon for a free haircut by email thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
PLAINVILLE — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
FRANKLIN — Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.