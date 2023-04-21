Taunton River cleanup Saturday
DIGHTON -- Join Taunton River Watershed Alliance and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation Saturday in cleaning up the banks of the Taunton River at Sweets Knoll State Park in Dighton.
The work will be carried out at low tide from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the park at 1387 Somerset Ave.
Bring gloves and litter grabbers if you have them. Rubber boots are recommended. Families are welcome.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Household Hazardous Waste & Tire Amnesty Day is being held Saturday, April 29.
The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Department Of Public Works Garage Facility, 240 Smith St.
Town residents must have a 2023 Recycling Center sticker affixed to their vehicle window.
Waste accepted includes poisons, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, kerosene and other waste fuels, oven/toilet bowl/drain cleaners, paint strippers/turpentine/solvents, swimming pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil, auto batteries, and auto tires. Limit of 10 gallons of liquid or nonlatex paint waste.
The program is provided by the Board of Public Works as a convenience to solid waste program participants. Direct questions to the Solid Waste Department at 508-699-0105.
