Attleboro church offers meatloaf
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church will be hosting another take-out dinner on Saturday.
The meals support the church and community outreach.
A meatloaf dinner will be ready to go by 5:30 p.m. They’re $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. To reserve a dinner, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Rehoboth Legion hosts classic rock
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is hosting a music show Friday.
Notorious Jones Entertainment will be playing classic rock from 7 to 10 p.m.
There is no cover charge.