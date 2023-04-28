BCC offering conservation workshops
ATTLEBORO — Bristol Community College is offering free workshops that bring nature and the principles of conservation to your own home
The Sustainable Agriculture program begins Monday, and the virtual workshops will focus on several timely topics such as pollinators, growing your own food/fowl and the critical importance of water.
To join any of events, visit: https://bristolcc-edu.zoom.us/j/5535041279#success.
For more information, email kimberly.newton@bristolcc.edu.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Saturday is Bag Day, $5 a bag, on selected items. Additional bags costs less.
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St., is hosting its annual spring yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Shop for yard sale treasures and home-made baked goods. Coffee and lunch also available.
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
