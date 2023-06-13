New Tri-County school cost expected
FRANKLIN -- Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is holding another community forum on its planned new school building Thursday, and is expected to announce the cost for the project.
The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the school's library/media center.
Member communities, including North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Franklin, will be voting in a special election in October on the new building, which will require a tax hike for many communities.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Falls Pond is scheduled to be treated for weeds Thursday.
The waterway shouldn't be used for the following purposes until the date specified because of the chemical treatment for the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation:
Swimming, boating, fishing, Friday; drinking and cooking, Sunday; livestock/domestic animal consumption, Friday; irrigation to turf/landscape ornamentals, Sunday; irrigation to food crops/production, ornamentals, newly seeded turf, Tuesday.
The treatment is under a permit issued by MassDEP and an order of conditions issued by North Attleboro Conservation Commission.
MANSFIELD -- The cultural council will host a reception for this year's grant recipients at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the town common.
PLAINVILLE -- The Annual Teddy Bear Picnic with Miss Cindy is taking place at noon Wednesday at Telford Park on South Street (Route 1A).
Bring your blankets, chairs and lunch and your favorite stuffed friends for singing and dancing time. The program is for all ages and is sponsored by the Plainville Cultural Council.
NORTON -- A first-ever carnival sponsored by Norton Veterans Council is being held starting Thursday at Yelle School at 64 West Main St. (Route 123) in Norton.
The carnival will run 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rockwell Amusements is providing the rides and most of the food sold will be by veterans.
Funds raised will go to the American Legion, VFW, Goldstar Committee, Circle of Flags, and hometown heroes.
WRENTHAM -- Information on the federal Medicare health insurance program will be given from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fiske Public Library.
Among the topics will be Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans and programs available to early retirees such as COBRA.
The program will be presented by Sue Flanagan of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Sign up at the front desk or by calling the library at 508-384-5440, Ext. 2.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro Democrats will caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday at the middle school to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in September.
