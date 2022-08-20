North town council to meet Monday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council meets Monday for its first regular session since the end of June. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the lower conference room at town hall.
It will be preceded by a brief finance subcommittee meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The council is on its summer schedule and this will be its only meeting this month before it resumes its regular meeting timetable Sept. 12.
An agenda for Monday’s meeting was not immediately available online Friday. The meeting will be televised on North TV cable access and rebroadcast periodically.
ATTLEBORO -- The Bare Bones Big Band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts in the Park series is usually held Thursday nights at 6:30 at the park shelter. Vinyl Frontier will be playing Thursday, Grayson Ty the following Thursday, Sept. 1.
There is also a concert scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, by the Neo-Retro Band by the white gazebo, part of a “Picnic in the Park” featuring food trucks.
