Hearing Tuesday on Mansfield roadwork
MANSFIELD — MassDOT will be holding a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to inform the public on plans for School Street roadwork from West Street to Spring Street.
The project, which will involve new pavement, curbing, sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks, drainage and a 5-foot wide bike lane, is 25% designed.
For more information on the plans, and to attend the meeting, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 meets monthly from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The meetings start at 7:30 p.m. The next one is Tuesday, April 11.
NORTON — The planning board is holding a public hearing Tuesday on proposed zoning changes going before the May 15 town meeting.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Norton Public Library.
Among the changes are proposals for solar facilities and the floodplain district.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
