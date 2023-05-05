Children's council collecting sneakers
ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Area Council for Children is collecting sneakers this weekend and other dates.
Bring sneakers from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Saturday, May 20, Saturday, June 3, Sunday, June 11, and Saturday, June 17, to 135 County St.
Donations allow the council to receive funds to help support its programs. The donated sneakers are shipped into secondhand markets so people can access quality, preowned footwear at affordable prices. Heavily used and damaged footwear is recycled to reuse materials or convert to new energy sources.
