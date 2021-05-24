Sign up for Norton alerts
NORTON -- Residents can sign up for alerts from the town.
The Norton Alerts Notification System allows residents to determine how and about what they wish to be notified. Residents are advised to sign up for emergency and general alerts. You can also opt-in to receive notifications from town departments, commissions, and committees.
Residents can be notified in various ways and on different devices based on their selected options. You may choose text, voice, emails, and social media. It would be advantageous for those who are medically dependent on electricity or have special needs and would need to go to a shelter, to fill out the medical questions appropriate for their needs.
To sign up, visit www.nortonma.org. Questions, concerns, email nortonalerts@nortonmaus.com
City Legion meeting June 1
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at post headquarters at 122 Park St. Come early for dinner.
