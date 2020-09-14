West Nile found in Norfolk mosquitoes
NORFOLK — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in town. This is the first positive WNV sample identified in Norfolk this year.
While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.
Residents are advised to use insect repellent, reduce being outside during peak insect hours such as night and early morning, wear long clothing, remove standing water and install or repair screens.
KP board to hold in-person meetings
WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional School Committee becomes one of the first Attleboro area school boards to return to open meetings starting Monday night.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Items on the agenda include coronavirus testing for staff, a review of staff professional development, and a revised school calendar.
Wrentham flushing hydrants
WRENTHAM — The DPW will be flushing water mains and hydrants for about five weeks starting this week as part of an ongoing preventative maintenance program to improve water quality.
Customers are advised that a drop in pressure and some discoloration of the water may occur while the flushing is in progress. If this occurs, wait until crews are out of the area and then run water for several minutes and it should clear up. Any questions should be directed to the DPW at 508-384-5477.
