Last chance for Rehoboth clambake tickets
REHOBOTH -- The town events committee is holding the First Annual Clambake from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Francis Farm campus. There will also be live music and games.
Tickets are available through Tuesday. For more info, visit www.rehobothma.gov.
MANSFIELD -- Arts in the Park is taking place at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park, with DJ Derek Holt. Also, Movies under the Stars features "Sing 2," will start at 8:30 p.m. on the South Common.
Also, Black Velvet Band will play American and Irish music at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Concerts on the Common.
