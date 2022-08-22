ATTLEBORO — A plan to build a 46-unit apartment building at the site of the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street is in jeopardy.

Steep increases in the cost of building materials, supply chain issues and interest rate hikes prompted by global inflation have caused project costs to soar by 28.6%, which translates to more than $3 million, according to Catherine Feerick, the city’s Economic Development director.

