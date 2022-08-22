ATTLEBORO — A plan to build a 46-unit apartment building at the site of the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street is in jeopardy.
Steep increases in the cost of building materials, supply chain issues and interest rate hikes prompted by global inflation have caused project costs to soar by 28.6%, which translates to more than $3 million, according to Catherine Feerick, the city’s Economic Development director.
“The total increase in the cost of developing this site, including hard and soft costs, has risen from an estimated $10,809,070 in January 2021 to an estimated $13,897,216 in May 2022,” Feerick said in a letter to the Attleboro City Council.
That much of a price hike could kill plans for the five-story apartment complex to be known as Briggs Crossing unless the city council agrees to modify the Tax Increment Exemption agreement it has with the developers, she said.
If the plan dies, the big hole where Briggs Hotel once stood could stay for a long time, Feerick told the council last week.
“If it does not pass, it will remain a pit for at least five years,” she told councilors.
Ryan Lenhart and Leonardo DaSilva are the principals of the development company, 27-39 South Main St. LLC, out of Walpole.
Lenhart and DaSilva bought the dilapidated, 139-year-old former Briggs Hotel in January 2020 for $850,000, just before the pandemic hit in March.
The pandemic sent the cost of building materials soaring and upset the country’s and world’s economy.
“When we created this (project) budget, we were in a whole different world,” Lenhart told councilors at a meeting Thursday.
They razed the old hotel in May after people broke in and camped out in it creating a fire hazard.
The demolition left a big hole in the ground on South Main and now the project sits in limbo.
The exploding costs have caused city officials to scramble in an effort to save it.
On July 7, the Economic Development Incentive Board approved a modification of the Tax Increment Exemption agreement councilors approved on May 4, 2021, which extends the seven-year plan to 15 years.
The alteration will save the developers a total of $1,280,201.
The original agreement called for a savings of $585,582.
But now the council must sign off again and that could be a problem.
City Council President Jay DiLisio said Saturday that he’s not at a point where he can talk about his position on the project.
And on Thursday, when the matter was under discussion at a council meeting, councilor Diana Holmes said she’s adamantly opposed to the new deal.
Feerick, however, is urging the council to adopt the new plan in an effort to save the project.
She said if the council does not ratify the new agreement, the city will get about $178,753 in taxes over 15 years.
But if it does endorse the new plan and the project goes forward, the city will reap $869,472 in taxes, which is about half as much as the $1.7 million city would have gotten under the original TIE agreement.
But the $1.2 million savings in tax payments to the city, coupled with the state’s $1.8 million in tax credits issued under its Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP), will just about cover the cost increase for the developers, Feerick said in her letter.
“The city’s contribution of $1.28 (million) under the new TIE agreement, plus the state’s $1.8 (million) in tax credits, will barely bridge this gap and start to address the underlying market conditions that made the developers seek assistance in the first place,” Feerick said.
And even if the council ratifies the new agreement put forth by EDIB, it may not be enough, but it’s worth taking the chance, she said.
Feerick said economic conditions may still kill the project.
“This is a risk we must consider given the rapidly changing interest rate environment … but at least we would have attempted to salvage the project,” she said in the Aug. 12 letter.
DaSilva also urged the council for an approval.
He pointed out that the city will gain 400% more in taxes with the new agreement than it would if it does not endorse it and it will gain an apartment building with many ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliant apartments.
Lenhart added that the city’s help is crucial.
“We can’t do this project without getting more from the city of Attleboro,” he said.
Holmes asked what will happen to the property if the project does not go forward.
“It will look pretty much like it does now,” Lenhart said.
The next city council meeting is scheduled to be held on Sept. 6.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.