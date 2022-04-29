ATTLEBORO — One of the last eyesores in downtown Attleboro is scheduled to be torn down next week.
The historic Briggs Hotel, built in 1883, has become a dilapidated landmark on South Main Street but is slated for demolition starting Wednesday, May 4.
The demolition permit was issued by the building department on Friday. It’s expected the work will take at least two days.
Kennedy Excavating out of Uxbridge is the demolition contractor. The cost to raze the building is about $130,000.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said a detour will be in place during the demolition for the southbound lane of South Main, the side of the two-lane street the hotel is on.
Southbound traffic (from Fisk Square toward the railroad station) will be directed to Railroad Avenue, then to Mill Street and back onto South Main, Heagney said.
The northbound side of the road (from the railroad station to Fisk Square) will remain open.
“Officers will be positioned at various choke-point intersections to help direct traffic,” he said.
Once the 16,000-square-foot structure is razed, developers intend to build a five-story, 46-unit apartment building.
That 40,584-square-foot structure will take up most of the 20,540-square-foot lot, which backs up to the Ten Mile River and is located between Larson Senior Center and a parking lot owned by The Sun Chronicle.
Developers had to get three special permits and three variances from the zoning board of appeals for the project.
The first floor will contain 40 parking spaces.
Another six spaces will be leased at the Sanford Street parking garage for tenants of the building.
The new apartment building will join two other new residential structures, the 80-unit Renaissance Station North and the 136-unit 1 Wall Street on the west side of South Main.
The two buildings were constructed with the intent to attract rail commuters.
They were built on sites once occupied by Automatic Machine, which moved to an industrial park in Taunton.
Downtown was once populated by factories, including Balfour on County Street, but is now in the midst of a transformation to residential units.
It’s expected that the new apartment building will attract rail commuters as will the 59-unit Foster Building project now underway on Union Street. It’s on the other side of the railroad tracks that bisect downtown.
In addition, there’s a separate plan to convert 54 Union, which is on the east side of Union, and a connected building on Dunham Street into 43 apartments.
Bringing residences to the center of the city is part of a plan to create a vibrant downtown.
The Briggs Hotel development company, 27-39 South Main St. LLC, bought the building in January 2020 for $850,000 from Iris and Lisa Cannata, principals of Xavier LLC.
The hotel would often house actors who performed at the Bates Opera House, located nearby at Park and North Main streets, according to information on the Massachusetts Historical Commission website. It was turned into apartments in 1928 and was used for that purpose until sometime in the last 20 years or so.
The Fishnet Restaurant once occupied the bottom floor but has been closed for more than 20 years.