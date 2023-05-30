DIGHTON -- The valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at Bristol County Agricultural High School is Sophia Cederholm and the valedictorian is Sydney Higson.
Cederholm, of Fall River, is the daughter of Deborah and Kurt Cederholm.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DIGHTON -- The valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at Bristol County Agricultural High School is Sophia Cederholm and the valedictorian is Sydney Higson.
Cederholm, of Fall River, is the daughter of Deborah and Kurt Cederholm.
She is the director of the student council and an active member of the Geek Club, the Gender and Sexualities Slliance, and National Honor Society.
Cederholm was in the large animal science program at Bristol County Agricultural High School.
In the fall, she will be attending Washington State University and plans to major in zoology with a concentration in pre-veterinary science. She hopes to become a veterinarian.
Higson, of Swansea, is the daughter of Susan and Christopher Higson. She was in the high school’s floriculture program.
Higson is a student ambassador and winner of the Presidential Award for Academic Achievement. She will be attending the University of North Texas to major in cybersecurity.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.