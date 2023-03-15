Students and staff at Massachusetts community colleges, including Bristol Community College, which has a campus in Attleboro, will no longer have to have a COVID-19 vaccine starting with the summer and fall semesters.
Since January 2022, the state’s 15 community colleges have required students and staff members to show proof of vaccination if they’re attending classes in person or working on campus.
After this spring semester, the schools will lift that mandate.
Specific groups of students and employees may be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their clinical or external placements, however.
“Although we are lifting this requirement beginning May 18, we will remain vigilant in monitoring health guidance and practicing important safety measures,” Bristol officials said.
- Wearing masks or face coverings indoors at any Bristol Community College location when COVID-19 transmission rates are high.
- High-quality masks will continue to be available at college entrances and at Campus Police.
- Rapid COVID-19 test kits will continue to be available at all campus sites.
- Strongly encouraging everyone to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
“Over the past year, the COVID-19 vaccination requirements have enabled the community colleges to provide a safer learning and working environment for faculty, staff, and students and have helped our campuses remain open and accessible to our students,” college officials said in a joint statement.
“Taking into consideration the changing public health landscape around COVID-19, including the anticipated end of the national public health emergency declarations, the community college presidents have decided that, after conclusion of final exams of the Spring 2023 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will be lifted,” officials added.