BCC Attleboro campus

Bristol Community College’s Attleboro location.

 sun Chronicle file photo

Students and staff at Massachusetts community colleges, including Bristol Community College, which has a campus in Attleboro, will no longer have to have a COVID-19 vaccine starting with the summer and fall semesters.

Since January 2022, the state’s 15 community colleges have required students and staff members to show proof of vaccination if they’re attending classes in person or working on campus.