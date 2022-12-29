Bristol Community College has received a $1 million state grant and will partner with Attleboro High School and other regional high schools for programs in high growth job sectors.
The grant is one of five totaling $5 million to create STEM Tech Career Academies aimed at helping more young people earn associate degrees and industry certificates in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.
The innovative academies will offer six-year programs that enable high school students to earn both a high school diploma and a post-secondary credential at a community college, at no cost to the students.
Bristol Community College’s academy will focus on environmental and life sciences careers.
The state program is a partnership among a community college, STEM employer and school district.
The Bristol partnership will involve early college programs and includes Associates of Cape Cod, Celldex Therapeutics, and Waters Corporation as industry partners.
Besides Attleboro High, Bristol will partner with Taunton High School, Durfee High School in Fall River, Somerset Berkley High School, and Westport High School.
“Bristol Community College is grateful for the Baker-Polito Administration’s support for providing life-changing opportunities to explore lucrative STEM fields and careers, said Katie Ruggieri, interim dean of STEM at the college.
The new initiative also aims to address equity and opportunity gaps in STEM industries.
“This grant requires open equitable access to enrollment with a focus on under-represented students. This means that students can earn their high school diploma and Associate Degree in a seamless model,” Ruggieri added. “The cost-free post-secondary credential encompasses workplace learning, including mentoring worksite visits, speakers, project days and paid internships.”
In addition to Bristol Community College, Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, MassBay Community College, Northern Essex Community College and Springfield Technical Community College also received $1 million grants to launch STEM Career Tech Academies.
The academies combine and extend key elements of the Early College and early career Innovation Pathways programs that were launched several years ago.
The state anticipates by fall of 2023, more than 75 high schools will have students enrolled in Innovation Pathway programs and 65 high schools will have Early College programs, serving as starting points for STEM Tech Career Academies. The goal is to eventually enroll between 1,600 and 2,000 students in programs in the next few years.