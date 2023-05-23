Bristol Community College Commencement

FALL RIVER — Bristol Community College held its 56th commencement ceremony Saturday under the college’s solar canopies — and out of the rain — on the school’s Fall River campus.

The college awarded 882 degrees and certificates. Graduates from all Bristol Community College locations attended, including ones in Attleboro, New Bedford and Taunton center.