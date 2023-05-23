FALL RIVER — Bristol Community College held its 56th commencement ceremony Saturday under the college’s solar canopies — and out of the rain — on the school’s Fall River campus.
The college awarded 882 degrees and certificates. Graduates from all Bristol Community College locations attended, including ones in Attleboro, New Bedford and Taunton center.
Valedictorian was Stanley Dzengelewski of New Bedford.
Like many students, Dzengelewski has had many unique experiences prior to enrolling at the college. The 37-year-old husband and father of two girls held roles as a chef at a James Beard Foundation-nominated restaurant and as a musician with a touring rock band.
“Having my hard work and sacrifice recognized is a reminder that many of the most difficult things in life are also the most rewarding,” Dzengelewski said.
He is now a field researcher for the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, and plans to continue his education at a four-year institution.
The salutatorian was Victoria Robidoux of Providence.
Robidoux discovered her passion for museum conservation and anthropology and writing while studying at Bristol Community College. She took classes while gaining professional experience working at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum. She also founded the “Mortals Club,” a student organization providing education and conversations about death and dying.
Robidoux plans to continue her education at a four-year institution to earn her bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
The Distinguished Citizen Award was presented to Jason M. Rua, president and CEO of Rua-Dumont-Audet Insurance with offices in Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton. Rua serves on several boards and community organizations.
An honorary associate degree in humane letters was awarded to Pete Souza, who grew up in South Dartmouth. Souza is an award-winning photographer and Professor Emeritus of Visual Communication at Ohio University. He served as the official White House photographer for both President Barrack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. He is also the author of best-selling books he wrote about those two jobs.
The Last Lecture award created by Bristol’s Student Senate honors a faculty member who has affected students’ education and their lives in significant ways. Robyn Worthington, chair of Bristol Community College’s history, government and economics department, delivered the “last lecture” at the commencement.
Joyce Adler Fernandes, professor of communication at the school, served as the grand marshal, leading the graduates at the commencement.