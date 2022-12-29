ATTLEBORO — The computer systems of Bristol Community College, which has a campus in Attleboro, have been interrupted by “a cybersecurity incident,” the college said Thursday.
The disruption to the college’s network was recently discovered and impacts the functionality of the college’s systems, a spokesman for the college said.
College officials are trying to fix problem with the help of information technology specialists, Kevin Spirlet, a college spokesman, said.
In a statement, the college said the issue “appears to be a cybersecurity incident.”
Spirlet would not elaborate on the statement or answer questions about whether the college’s systems were hacked.
On its website, the college says email, AccessBCC and some online services are temporarily unavailable.
“Upon learning of this issue, we immediately began forensics and working closely with internal and external information technology professionals,” the statement says.
“The college is conducting a full systems audit to determine exactly what systems may have been affected and what impact, if any, there is on student and employee information,” the statement says.
The college recommends students and staff consider changing their passwords and report any unusual activity.
“We are taking this matter very seriously and continue to take significant measures to protect the personal information entrusted to us,” the statement says.
“At this time, we do not have further information to share but our priority is to quickly resolve this incident,” the statement says.
The college has locations in Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford and offers online classes.
