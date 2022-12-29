BCC Attleboro campus

Bristol Community College’s Attleboro location.

 sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — The computer systems of Bristol Community College, which has a campus in Attleboro, have been interrupted by “a cybersecurity incident,” the college said Thursday.

The disruption to the college’s network was recently discovered and impacts the functionality of the college’s systems, a spokesman for the college said.

