Massachusetts residents 25 years and older have one less reason not to pursue a college degree.
A program offering free tuition at community colleges, including Bristol Community College in Attleboro, for those in that age group who don’t have college degrees has been approved by the state Legislature.
The program has had the backing of Gov. Maura Healey, the House and the Senate, but delayed budget negotiations had threatened a successful rollout.
With the new school year looming, community college officials had said the delay in approving a budget means they have less time to implement MassReconnect, launch marketing campaigns, and recruit students, including re-enrolling those who had dropped out.
The colleges had been tentatively moving forward with plans to help students 25 and older attend classes for free, and now can officially do so.
Bristol Community College, which has a campus in Attleboro, is all in for the new program.
“Bristol Community College is excited to announce that, with the passing of the 2023/2024 state budget and subject to state appropriation, MassReconnect will officially launch at the college for the upcoming Fall 2023 semester,” college officials said Tuesday.
MassReconnect, college officials noted, aligns with Bristol’s Strategic Plan, which outlines goals in increasing education of adult learners. The average age of a Bristol student is 25 years old. About 40% of students in the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters were such students.
“While Bristol Community College has so much to offer adult learners, with specialized resources to help them learn, grow and succeed, students still often face financial struggles,” Bristol President Laura Douglas said. “The life-changing MassReconnect opportunity will relieve the financial burden of college expenses so that students can make college possible.”
There are three main requirements and steps students can take to prepare for MassReconnect eligibility.
Students need to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.
Students must also be admitted to a certificate or degree program and register for six or more credits.
Bristol staff has been working to prepare for the implementation of MassReconnect, the college said, adding staff in the areas of admissions, financial aid, testing, and advising are ready to assist students through the enrollment process quickly this month.
Bristol’s fall semester begins on Sept. 5.