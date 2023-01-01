Bristol Community College

Bristol Community College was recently targeted in a ‘cyberattack.’

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — The computer systems of Bristol Community College were hacked in a “ransomware” incident, college officials acknowledge.

The college, which has a campus in Attleboro, said in a statement posted Friday on its website their computer network was hacked by a “criminal cyberattack” and “this incident involved ransomware encryption.”