ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been charged in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Fairhaven over two decades ago while he was a juvenile after recent DNA testing allegedly linked him to the crime, authorities said Wednesday.
Patrick Avila, now 37, is free on $10,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to rape of a child with force Tuesday afternoon in Fall River Superior Court, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Avila, a resident of Mattapoisett at the time of the alleged rape in October 2001, was charged with the crime after an untested so-called rape kit was finally examined through an initiative by District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
Avila is accused of raping the girl in the basement of a Fairhaven home after she was raped while unconscious by another teenager in a car outside the house, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The other teenager was pulled off the girl by a witness who then punched him and kicked him off the property, Miliote said.
The other teenager, identified as Brandon St. Don, who was 17 at the time, was convicted and served a state prison sentence, Miliote said.
The incident occurred on Oct. 26, 2001, Miliote said, after the victim went to a school dance where she later met up with St. Don, whom she knew.
They left the dance where St. Don gave the girl alcoholic mixed drinks. She became dizzy and eventually blacked out in the car, where St. Don raped her, according to Miliote.
The witness who came to the girl’s aid helped her to his basement where he allowed her to sleep. It is alleged Avila, who was in the car earlier, sexually assaulted the girl in the basement, Miliote said.
A lawyer for Avila did not immediately return a telephone call Wednesday from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Avila was initially charged earlier this year in juvenile court due to his age at the time of the crime. Proceedings in juvenile court are not open to the public.
He was arraigned Tuesday in superior court after he was subsequently indicted by a Bristol County grand jury, Miliote said.
The victim told investigators she knew Avila at that time but did not have any relationship with him, has no memory of seeing him that night and never consented to any sexual contact with him, Miliote said.
When recently advised that there was evidence of sexual contact with Avila on that date, the victim was shocked and upset, according to Miliote.
Avila is the fourth defendant charged as a result of the district attorney’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative in which untested rape kits were tested after Quinn obtained grant funds to have a private company test the evidence, Miliote said.
Last month, an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant, Eduardo Mendez, 48, was arrested in New York City in connection with the violent rape of a woman in Attleboro in 1994.
Authorities obtained a warrant for Mendez’s arrest in 2020 after DNA allegedly linked him to the crime through the district attorney’s cold case initiative and tracked him down in New York City, authorities said.
Mendez has pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail.
The rape kits in the cases were among more than 1,100 from Bristol County alone that was never fully tested by the state lab, according to the district attorney’s office.
Avila’s DNA had been uploaded into a computer indexing system in 2010 as a result of a felony conviction. If the victim's rape kit had been fully tested, he would have been arrested and charged in connection with this incident 12 years ago, according to Miliote.
“I am very pleased our initiative has resulted in criminal charges being brought against another defendant,” Quinn said in a statement.
“The victims and law enforcement had a right to have these kits fully tested. We look forward to completing the testing of all of the rape kits in Bristol County within the next month or two. I am very proud that our office identified this very serious problem and did something about it,” Quinn said.
Avila is due back in court in February.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.