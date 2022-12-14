fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A city man has been charged in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Fairhaven over two decades ago while he was a juvenile after recent DNA testing allegedly linked him to the crime, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Avila, now 37, is free on $10,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to rape of a child with force Tuesday afternoon in Fall River Superior Court, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

