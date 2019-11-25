With the holiday season starting and more drivers taking to the roads, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn is calling attention to the alarming number of recent traffic fatalities due to distracted and aggressive driving.
Since Sept. 12, two dozen people have lost their lives as a result of motor vehicle crashes in Bristol County, including two in the Attleboro area, according to state police statistics.
“Based upon the rash of motor vehicle fatalities recently, it is becoming increasingly clear that people are very distracted while driving and are simply driving too aggressively,” Quinn said in a statement Monday.
“Unfortunately this can have tragic consequences that families and friends have to live with forever,” Quinn said.
Quinn’s comments came on the same day Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation barring drivers from using hand-held cellphones behind the wheel, the top form of distracted driving. Baker’s action puts the state in line with bans in the other New England states.
District Attorney Quinn is hopeful that the law will make a significant impact on the high number of motor vehicle fatalities in Bristol County. But he noted that the law will not go into effect until the holiday season has passed.
Because the law was passed earlier this month without an emergency preamble, it takes effect in three months.
The bill calls for a $100 fine for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for subsequent offenses.
Drivers will still be allowed to use hands-free cellphones. Massachusetts already bans texting while driving.
While the specifics differ with each motor vehicle fatality, it is clear that people are driving too aggressively, driving while distracted and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the district attorney’s office.
The DA’s office is the lead investigative agency for all fatalities in the county, including auto deaths.
It is also clear that this is a statewide problem. According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle fatalities in Massachusetts rose by 46 percent between 2013 and 2017.
The criminal charges that could be lodged and the potential consequences of a conviction for crimes associated with motor vehicle fatalities are wide-ranging.
However, the district attorney’s office would like to remind citizens that causing a death while behind the wheel while either intoxicated or using a cellphone is a serious crime that often results in incarceration if convicted.
The impact on the victims, the families of the victims and the defendants themselves when a death is caused as a result of careless, reckless or intoxicated driving cannot be underestimated, Quinn said.
Unsolved fatality
The district attorney’s office is continuing to actively investigate and is seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on Interstate 95 in Attleboro on Sept. 16.
In that fatality, police believe a woman who was driving a large white SUV struck the victim while he was attempting to cross the highway at about 10 p.m. The driver was described as being about 5-feet 4-inches tall and about 160 pounds.
The vehicle, believed to be either a Chevrolet Suburban or an extended version Cadillac Escalade, may have gotten off I-95 in Pawtucket.
Anyone with any information is urged to call state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office at 508-993-2016.
