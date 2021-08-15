ATTLEBORO -- The Bristol County District Attorney's office is reportedly investigating a local family's claims that their 77-year-old mother was badly hurt after she was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
During a four-day hospital stay, Carol Smith’s daughters say someone at the hospital beat her and left her with a broken nose, a swollen eye, multiple fractures to her skull and bruises on her cheek and ear.
“I showed up at the hospital when I got into the room, I screamed, ‘What happened? What happened to my mother?'” Jennifer Shannon, one of Smith’s daughters, told WBZ. “Her whole entire right side of her face was swollen. The front of her nose looked like it had been broken. They didn’t even tend to her for this large cut on the front of her face.”
The injuries were serious, and police got involved after hearing a claim her daughter says Smith made about a staff member.
“She said, ‘The woman standing in that room beat her.’ She clearly said to me, ‘That woman beat me,'” Shannon said.
The family says it all started on Friday, July 30, when Smith was admitted to Sturdy after falling at home and injuring her back.
Shannon told WBZ she went to see her mom at the hospital on Sunday and brought her flowers and clothes. Her mother was complaining about her back, but she did not have any cuts, bruises or injuries.
The next day, however, Shannon said she got a call from a doctor at the hospital.
“‘Your mother had an altercation or an incident with one of the nurses. She tried to hit them, and your mother fell,'” Shannon said recalling the message. “I immediately said, ‘Where are the cameras? Where’s the video footage? I want to see what happened to my mother.'”
She said she was told there was no cameras on that part of the floor.
This wasn’t the first time Smith suffered serious head injuries. In 2009, she was brutally beaten by a boyfriend and needed brain surgery. She later developed medical issues that made her a risk for falling.
This time, doctors told the family Smith had a brain bleed. Despite being transferred to a Boston hospital, her injuries were catastrophic and she died.
Shannon said she bought her mom a beautiful dress to wear in heaven.
“I wanted her to feel like an angel. She loved [the TV Show] ‘The Golden Girls’. And my daughter and her would sit and watch ‘The Golden Girls’ all the time. This reminded me of what ‘The Golden Girls’ would wear in Florida.”
Heartbroken that she never got a chance to say goodbye, Jennifer is demanding to know the truth about how her mother died.
“If they told you, ‘Your mother fell,’ and her face looked like that, would you accept it if that was your mother? I know you wouldn’t accept that if it was your mother.”
The Bristol County District Attorney told WBZ it is investigating Smith's death and is awaiting autopsy results.
Sturdy, in a statement to Channel 7 about the allegations, said “due to HIPAA regulations and patient privacy, we are unable to speak on this matter.”
