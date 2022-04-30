‘Tell me a secret,” Samantha Dias, a forensic child abuse examiner says to Chief, a friendly 2-year-old black Labrador retriever.
Chief moseys up to Dias and sticks his large, wet nose up to her hands cupped near her ear.
The demonstration is meant to show physically and sexually abused children, who are often assaulted by individuals they know and trust, that they can share a secret and be safe.
“The goal is to have him put the children at ease,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said recently during the demonstration at his Fall River office.
Chief is the first assistance dog in the state trained to work with a forensic child abuse examiner, officials say.
In addition to Chief, other Attleboro area police departments have assistance, or support, dogs trained to work with resource officers in schools and in communities with children with special needs or in crisis.
After meeting informally with children and their families at the Children Advocacy Center in Fall River this month, Chief will start working with Dias next week during forensic interviews at the center.
April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In 2021, there were 31,119 cases of child abuse and neglect in the state, according to Massachusetts Children’s Trust, the state’s child abuse prevention agency.
The advocacy center is where children from the Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Seekonk, Rehoboth and other Bristol County communities are interviewed by a team of experts for suspected child abuse.
From 650 to 700 children age 2 to 17 are referred to the center each year for forensic interviews and therapy sessions, according to co-director Lara Stone.
People who are physically and sexually abused have already been traumatized and sharing the painful experience with strangers is difficult.
It is even more difficult for children, who are often abused by people they trust and are told to keep it a secret, officials say.
“By putting them at ease, and giving them a sense of security, hopefully they will be forthcoming and in depth,” Quinn said. “They will be more relaxed and comfortable.”
A nationwide trend
Quinn said using assistance dogs to help with abused children is becoming a trend across the country. He said studies have shown they help children talk about their traumatic experience and have led to more prosecutions.
According to a 2015 University of Central Florida research paper, the average rate of disclosure of abuse by a child is between 30% and 40%. A study of the therapy dog program at the Brevard County Sheriff’s office revealed a 40% increase in disclosure rates by children, according to the research.
In an article in The Atlantic magazine on Nov. 21, 2014, experts said assistance dogs that help war veterans with post-traumatic stress can help abused children in a similar way.
People with PTSD, who tend to isolate themselves from others, appear to open up when they are with a dog, Capt. Robert Koffman, a Navy psychiatrist, said in the article.
Koffman and another researcher believe dogs facilitate social interaction by increasing the amount of the hormone oxytocin in the brain, according to the article.
Oxytocin promotes bonding and trust and has been shown in experiments to be released when people come in contact with babies, dogs and other cute animals. The boost in oxytocin may put PTSD sufferers at ease and make them more responsive to traditional talk therapy, according to the article.
Whatever the reason, officials and studies say assistance dogs work in having a calming and mood-altering effect in people, including elderly residents at assisted-living centers and children.
Chief has already had some success in meeting children informally at the center. In one instance, Quinn and Dias said, a sexually abused girl was very upset when she arrived, until Chief interacted with her.
“She settled down and was able to provide information to the forensic investigator.” Quinn said. “His presence had a calming effect. That’s really the key. To give them a sense of security and comfort.”
Quinn said his office purchased Chief for $8,000 from NEADS World Class Service Dogs, a non-profit organization in Princeton, using money forfeited by drug dealers.
After the DA’s office applied to get an assistance dog, Dias, a forensic examiner for three years, had a three-hour interview with NEADS officials.
NEADS, formerly National Education for Assistance Dog Services, has trained over 1,900 service dog teams since it was established in 1976.
Dias and Chief trained together for nine days at NEADS working together and learning commands. Chief is Assist Dog International-certified and among the 50 percent who make it to certification, Dias said.
Demonstrating his skills at the DA’s office in Fall River, Chief cozies up to Quinn and puts his head on the prosecutor’s lap when Dias tells the dog to “visit.”
“It makes Chief seem like a weighted blanket,” Dias says, referring to blankets used to calm those with anxiety.
In another command, Chief retrieves a box of tissues and carries it in his mouth to Quinn.
Chief, who lives with Dias, has a long career ahead of him. His breed usually lives up to 15 years, Dias said.
Although he has not yet worked with Dias during a forensic interview, he has greeted children and their families at the advocacy center who agree to meet him.
“It’s so beautiful to see him interact with children,” Dias said, adding that Chief has a good temperament around children.
“He’s been great with the families when they come in. You can just see by the way the kids react,” Stone said in a telephone interview.
Although the facility has a play area for children and weighted blankets for children to reduce their anxiety, she said, “there’s nothing like a dog” to create a level of comfort.
“He’s an amazing dog. We’re honored to be able to have him here joining our team,” Stone said.
When he starts work next week, Chief will do one forensic interview a day in addition to “meet and greets” with children in the play area. The “meet and greets” are “less taxing than a full forensic interview,” Stone said.
Chief may work up to two or three interview sessions a day over time but it will vary depending on the child. Dias “will assess the right fit to the experience,” she said.
Chief will likely work in interviews with children 8 and older, which is the age group recommended by the National Children’s Alliance, according to Stone.
In addition to helping children, Chief also brings happiness to staff at the center who have to watch and hear horrible accounts of abuse inflicted on children, she said.
Chief was named after Master Sgt. Anthony Yost by Army veteran Kevin Lambert, who has worked with NEADS since 2007.
Yost, whose nickname was “Chief,” was killed during combat in Iraq on Nov. 15, 2015. He was clearing a house of insurgents in Mosul when a suicide bomber set off his vest.
Lambert did not know Yost but was a member of the 172nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team that worked with Yost’s Special Forces unit and was there on the day of the terrible explosion.
Lambert said he and more soldiers could have been killed that day if not for Yost’s bravery. Lambert got approval from Yost’s family and named Chief when he was still a puppy.
Lambert did not know what kind of work Chief would do when he named him but said he was thrilled that Chief will be helping abused children in memory of Yost.
“His legacy of sacrifice will be carried on by Chief,” Lambert said, adding that he found out later that Yost also owned and loved Labrador retrievers.
“It’s appropriate for a man who gave his life for his country,” Quinn said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice. Chief keeps his memory alive in a role everyone can feel good about.”
In a tweet Thursday, March 31, Quinn said, “Chief is already making a huge difference with the few children he has met thus far. Bringing justice to child victims is one of the most important and fulfilling things we do at the DA’s office.”
Dogs helping elsewhere
Some other district attorney offices in the state have assistance dogs but none are trained yet to work with abused children during forensic interviews, according to the officials at other DA’s offices.
Meanwhile, some Attleboro area police departments, such as Mansfield and Wrentham, have assistance dogs that work and live with school resource officers. Seekonk will be getting one in the fall.
The dogs are trained to work with children with special needs or students and teachers in crisis. They are popular outside of schools, too, appearing at various community events, police and school officials say.
In Mansfield, School Resource Officer Ken Wright has worked with Bentley, a 4½-year-old yellow Labrador, since 2019. Both received their training from NEADS.
Bentley is so popular residents know his name, and Wright is relegated to being his sidekick.
“When I’m out by myself,” Wright said, “people say ‘where’s Bentley’?”
Wright said he got the idea to get an assistance dog to help with his job after seeing how concert patrons at the Xfinity Center interacted with state police dogs, petting them and striking up conversation with troopers.
“I wanted to try to break down barriers and build relationships with kids,” Wright said, adding that a dog could help.
The elementary schools now give out the “Bentley Award,” which celebrates students who make a difference in their community, according to Wright.
“Bentley is a tremendous asset to our schools,” Mansfield School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an email.
“They are great with people because they are hams,” Wright said of Bentley’s breed, noting he is obedient and can stay still for photos.
“I’ve had dogs before but I’ve never had a dog like him,” Wright said.
Wrentham was one of several towns who received community resource dogs from the Norfolk County district attorney’s office after District Attorney Michael Morrissey obtained grant funding in 2019.
Since then Wrentham’s dog, named Cruiser by students through an elementary school contest, has become so popular in schools and around town that Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath confesses to being jealous.
“I dislike that dog because he’s more popular than me, and you can quote me on that,” McGrath said with a laugh.
McGrath admitted he was initially a skeptic about the idea until he saw Cruiser’s ability to comfort children and adults experiencing traumatic events or difficult times.
School resource officer Sgt. Dan Morris has even brought the now 2½-year-old English cream golden retriever to the scene of fatal accidents or to the police station to comfort young children.
In one instance, a child at the police station who was being taken away from his parents by state social workers became anxious and started “acting out” until Cruiser arrived, McGrath said.
“The transformation was shocking,” McGrath said. “Everything just de-escalated.”
Cruiser is also good at comforting his human colleagues. He is often at the police station where his two-legged co-workers write reports after stressful events, such as fatal accidents or domestic calls.
As if sensing the stress, “That dog will just walk over and put his head on the cop’s lap,” McGrath said.
Morris is also the “perfect fit” for Cruiser and he doesn’t mind the fur in his cruiser or on his uniform. “He becomes the dog and the dog becomes him,” McGrath said.
In March, the Seekonk board of selectman gave their approval for the police department to obtain a comfort dog after hearing a presentation by School Resource Officer Kevin Nagle.
The English Labrador puppy is being donated by Boonfield Labradors in Boonfield, N.H., which has given 11 comfort dogs to police departments in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont since it was established four years ago.
Nagle, who read the University of Central Florida’s research in preparation to make the proposal to his superiors, is looking forward to getting the pup.
He said the dog will help break barriers between police and children, will help children with mental health issues and will be an overall benefit to the community.
“I think it’s going to make me be a better school resource officer,” Nagle said. “In the presence of a dog, more kids will approach me.”
Although he is not a trained support dog, Axel, a 6-month-old Chihuahua that is the community resource dog in North Attleboro, has become a celebrity since he was found abandoned on the side of the road in February.
Another celebrity support dog is Spencer, a 12-year-old golden retriever who became the official dog of the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon earlier this month.
After a battle with cancer, Spencer resumed his usual spot on the route near Ashland State Park greeting runners while holding his “Boston Strong” flag in his mouth.