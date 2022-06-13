ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man with a history of allegedly abusing his girlfriend has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on charges related to a reported incident earlier this year.
The indictment charges Stephen D. Boulter, 44, of 64 Mendon Road, with domestic assault and battery and strangulation or suffocation, according to court records.
He has pleaded not guilty in Fall River Superior Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing June 23.
The charges stem from an alleged assault reported by the woman to Attleboro police on Jan. 8.
She told police Boulter punched and bit her in the the face and “smothered” her so she could not breathe. The attack allegedly occurred Jan. 4 in his apartment, according to a police report.
The woman took photos of her face the morning after the incident and had marks on her face that police say appeared consistent with her allegations.
She also posted photos online and had a voicemail allegedly from an angry Boulter telling her to take the photos down from the internet, according to the report.
Boulter also faces domestic-related charges involving the woman for an alleged incident in Wareham several months before the reported Attleboro attack.
His lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, said the woman did not testify before the grand jury and that witnesses in the same apartment as his client “may have a different version” of events.
Boulter was arraigned previously in Attleboro District Court where he pleaded not guilty to the same charges.