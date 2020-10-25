Rehoboth remains in the state’s top 10 for deer-vehicle collisions, which commonly occur during this season, and Bristol County as a whole sees more encounters than any other in the Commonwealth.
October through December is the typical period when deer more frequently dart out from alongside roads into the paths of oncoming vehicles.
In 2019 there were 1,557 such crashes throughout Massachusetts — an average of one every two hours — according to a AAA Northeast, which found by reviewing crash data in the state that Bristol County had the most deer crashes of any county, with 268 for the three months and 533 for the entire year.
Rehoboth, as has been the case in past years, is at the top for the number of deer-vehicle collisions in the entire state.
With 27 such incidents October to December 2019, the town tied Westport and Wilbraham for the highest number among the Top 10 communities in Massachusetts.
Rehoboth was among five towns in Bristol County in the Top 10. Easton, which borders Mansfield and Norton, also did as well, having 18.
Drivers are advised to be especially vigilant after dark, and dusk and dawn are the most popular times for vehicle-deer crashes when the creatures are most active.
Shorter days also are contributing to deer accidents with daylight on the seasonal decline.
From October to December 2019, 81 percent of Bristol County deer crashes occurred outside of daylight hours, AAA said. Crashes were most common from 5 to 7 p.m. during evening rush hour and when darkness has just set in.
Deer tend to be grazing for food near sunset and are on the move during their annual mating season, wildlife authorities say.
Along with earlier sunsets, the end of daylight savings can increase the risk of drowsy driving. The time change can disrupt circadian rhythms and contribute to loss of sleep for motorists, health officials say.
A third factor, the experts say, is the growing number of deer in the region.
“Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer is particularly acute in the fall,” Diana Gugliotta of AAA Northeast said. “Deer present dangers to themselves, vehicles and vehicle occupants, so it behooves everybody to be prepared.”
AAA offers these tips for avoiding or mitigating deer crashes:
- Follow the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
- Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
- If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.
- Be patient. Where there is one, there may be many nearby, so don’t speed off after a deer crosses your path.
Most deer-related crashes occur because drivers simply don’t see deer crossing roads in low-light conditions. But many crashes occur due to driver distraction or inattentiveness, AAA adds. October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
“I’ve also had deer dash out in front of my bike in wooded areas, so cyclists should be vigilant as well,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
